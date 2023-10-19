8,090 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

