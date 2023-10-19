871,567 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 871,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $12.30 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.