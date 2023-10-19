871,567 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 871,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KT by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KT Stock Performance
Shares of KT opened at $12.30 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks Trading Less Than 10x 2024 Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.