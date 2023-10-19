89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

89bio Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

ETNB stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.