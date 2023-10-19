8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $3.30 at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 101,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.35. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,310 shares of company stock valued at $235,776 in the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.