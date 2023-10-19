900 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
BATS:TLTW opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
