ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 93,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ABB has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ABB by 225.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

