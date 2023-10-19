Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,594. The stock has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 303,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 97,449 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $2,805,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

