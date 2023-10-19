Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,055. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

