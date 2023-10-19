Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

