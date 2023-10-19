Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 365 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.17.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,644. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.