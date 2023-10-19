Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,175,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,253. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

