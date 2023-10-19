Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 852 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. 947,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,145. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

