Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 90,155 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. 1,367,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

