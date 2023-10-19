Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 9,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $3,382,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,178,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 574,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,641. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

