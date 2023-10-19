Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,880,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,850,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 622,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.