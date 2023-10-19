Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.21. 2,573,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,421. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

