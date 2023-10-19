Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.69. 1,726,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,593. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.00. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.