Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,827,813. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

