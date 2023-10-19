Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.40. 531,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.03 and its 200 day moving average is $532.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $466.87 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

