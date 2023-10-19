Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.44. The stock had a trading volume of 757,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,316. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

