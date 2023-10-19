Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,320. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $214.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

