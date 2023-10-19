Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 299 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.14. 196,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,482. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

