Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 565 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. FMR LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.47. 24,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.