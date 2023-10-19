Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 570,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,632. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

