Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 252,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,818. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

