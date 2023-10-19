Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 591,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $568.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.32. The company has a market cap of $251.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

