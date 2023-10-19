Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

