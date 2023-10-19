Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after buying an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 387,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

