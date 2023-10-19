Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,387. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.