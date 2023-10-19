Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $3,425,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,010,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $144,138,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $208.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,626. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

