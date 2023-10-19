Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $563.98. 212,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.29 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

