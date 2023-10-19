Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,317,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 75,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 189.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 224,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

