Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.33. The company had a trading volume of 295,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,456. Linde plc has a one year low of $276.64 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.15.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

