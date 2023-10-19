Abbrea Capital LLC Has $11.41 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. 1,091,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

