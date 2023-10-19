Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

ADBE traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $565.13. The stock had a trading volume of 476,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.