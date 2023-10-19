Abbrea Capital LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,770,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.2% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 242.4% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,752. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.