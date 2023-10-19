Abbrea Capital LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $94.59. 1,217,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

