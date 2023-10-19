Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.13. 859,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,383. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $204.73 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

