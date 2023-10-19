Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $66.28. 567,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

