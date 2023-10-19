Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.31. 2,399,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,455,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

