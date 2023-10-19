Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 29 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $621.03. The company had a trading volume of 241,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,693. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $569.28 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.01.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

