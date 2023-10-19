Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 153,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.39. 65,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

