Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 7,256 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,632. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

