Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.52. 158,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,753. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

