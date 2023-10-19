Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. 362,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,103. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

