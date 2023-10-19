Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $22.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $584.26. 1,042,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $562.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.16. The company has a market cap of $554.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

