Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 25.6% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,123,000 after buying an additional 95,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

