Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,245,699. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

