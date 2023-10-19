Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 2,865,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,435. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.