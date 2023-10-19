Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.30. 64,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,029. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.